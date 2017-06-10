Adam West Dead: Iconic TV ‘Batman’ Actor Passes Away At 88 After Leukemia Battle

Adam West tragically died at the age of 88 after battling with leukemia. The ‘Batman’ actor’s family released a touching statement that will break your heart.

Adam West sadly passed away at the age of 88 on Friday, June 9. The actor was best known as Batman on television in the 1960s. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death. He died after a “short battle with leukemia,” according to our sister Variety. “Our dad always saw himself as ‘The Bright Knight,’ and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a heart-wrenching statement. “A true American icon and beloved father and husband, he will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and millions of fans around the world,” as spokesperson told our sister site Deadline.

Adam was best known for his role as Batman in the ABC TV series that aired from 1966-68. He even made a special appearance for The Big Bang Theory‘s 200th episode and Batman‘s 50th anniversary in Feb. 2016. Adam struggled to find roles outside of the Batman part that made him an icon. “There was a time when Batman really kept me from getting some pretty good roles, and I was asked to do what I figured were important features. However, Batman was there, and very few people would take a chance on me walking on to the screen,” he explained to Variety. “So I decided that since so many people love Batman, I might as well love it too. Why not? So I began to reengage myself with Batman. And I saw the comedy. I saw the love people had for it, and I just embraced it.”

Adam lent his voice to animated Batman series over the years. He even had a recurring character on the hit show Family Guy as Mayor Adam West. He was born William West Anderson 1928 in Walla Walla, Washington and created his stage name when he entered the acting game. He married to Billie Lou Yeager and Frisbie Dawson before he met his third wife Marcelle Tagand Lear. They married in 1970. Adam is survived by his wife, six children, five grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too – West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

