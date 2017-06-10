Adam West Dead: Iconic TV ‘Batman’ Actor Passes Away At 88 After Leukemia Battle

Adam West tragically died at the age of 88 after battling with leukemia. The ‘Batman’ actor’s family released a touching statement that will break your heart.

Adam West sadly passed away at the age of 88 on Friday, June 9. The actor was best known as Batman on television in the 1960s and was surrounded by family. He died after a “short battle with leukemia,” according to our sister Variety. “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a heart-wrenching statement. “A true American icon and beloved father and husband, he will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and millions of fans around the world,” as spokesperson told our sister site Deadline.

Adam was best known for his role as Batman in the ABC TV series that aired from 1966-68. He even made a special appearance on The Big Bang Theory‘s 200th episode and Batman’s 50th anniversary in Feb. 2016. Adam struggled to find roles outside of the Batman role that made him icon. He lent his voice to animated Batman series over the years. He even had a recurring character on the hit show Family Guy as Mayor Adam West, Mayor Adam West as Grand Moff Tarkin, among others.

Adam was born William West Anderson 1928 in Walla Walla, Washington and created his stage name when he entered the acting game. He married twice to Billie Lou Yeager and Frisbie Dawson before he met his third wife Marcelle Tagand Lear. They married in 1970. Adam is survived by his wife, six children, five grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

