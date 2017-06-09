Chris Brown & Rihanna: He Reveals The Secret Text & The Other Woman That Led To Vicious Beating

Chris Brown is not holding back from discussing what exactly lead up to the infamous evening when he beat up his then-girlfriend Rihanna. In a new documentary, he details what exactly went wrong.

Chris Brown, 28, was known for his hit music and great dance moves, until February 2009, when he became known for brutally beating up his girlfriend and fellow singer, Rihanna. There were pictures of her bruised and bloodied face and reports of the extreme damage he caused her, but no one knew why or how this happened. That is, until Chris detailed in his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, the chain of events that led to that fateful evening. According to Dhavi Shira of Skye Lyfe, who saw a VIP screening of the film, Chris revealed he was ready to propose to Rih and decided to get honest with her about a past relationship he had with a woman he worked with. According to Chris, that’s when everything went sour.

According to the writer, Chris revealed that because the pair were Hollywood’s newest power couple and everyone was obsessed with their relationship since they went public in 2007, they kept it together, but Rihanna was reportedly extremely insecure about the other woman Chris has been with. Behind closed doors, the relationship was suffering and eventually turned violent after a run-in with that other woman. “On the night of the 2009 Clive Davis Grammy party, Rihanna and Chris (who were still technically together but not on the best of terms) attended, but turmoil ensued when the woman Chris previously slept with showed up at his table to say ‘hi.'” Shira wrote. “Rihanna began crying uncontrollably and Chris (who says he had no idea the girl was going to be there, nor did he want her to come up to him) finally calmed her down and the two left in his Lamborghini. The duo was arguing incessantly and Chris swore to her that he wasn’t keeping any secrets. He begged her to go through his phone and sure enough, she came across an unopened text from the girl at the party, indeed telling him she would be there.” According to the film, it was then that Chris got so angry and fired up, he hit Rihanna with a closed fist, giving her a bloody lip. The rest was history — Rihanna was found alone at the scene, battered and beaten with a black eye, split lip, bloody nose and bite marks on her arm.

The sad saga of Chris and Rihanna is vividly detailed in the new documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, which you can see in 450+ select theaters nationwide.

