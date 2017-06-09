Belmont Stakes: How & When To Watch The Final Race Of The Triple Crown

While 2017 won’t be seeing a Triple Crown winner, the Belmont Stakes is still one of the greatest feats in horse racing. We’ve got all the details on when and how you can watch it.

Off and running! The final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown will take place on June 10 with the Belmont Stakes. 12 thoroughbreds will be competing for the $1.5 million prize and bragging rights for one of the sport’s most prestigious titles. Post time is at 6:37pm EST and will be televised on NBC, whose coverage starts at 5pm EST. It will also be available online through their NBC Sports Live Extra. This year’s race is going to prove to be quite exciting, as the wide open field without any clear favorite means one lucky colt’s future will hold a Belmont victory.

Unlike in years past, the 2017 Kentucky Derby and Preakness victors are sitting out Belmont. Derby winner Always Dreaming and Preakness champ Cloud Computing unfortunately aren’t going to be in the competition. That left the door wide open for Classic Empire , who finished fourth in the Derby and second in the Preakness. Sadly, the colt’s trainer Mark Casse anncounced on June 7 that the heavy favorite had to bow out due to a hoof abscess. Now the field is wide open and 10th place Derby finisher Irish War Cry is the oddsmakers favorite to take the race at 7-2.

With the lack of a standout horse running at Belmont, it’s become a better’s paradise. Some of the favored colts have proven to be letdowns in previous legs of the Triple Crown, while an handful of unknowns will be among the 12 horses heading out of the gate. Even top handicappers have been all over the place in trying to pick a favorite. So now might be a great time to place a bet and tune in to see if your horse ends up winning the race!

Jockey @RajivMaragh rides morning line favorite @BelmontStakes – Irish War Cry. What would it mean to the NY-based rider to win the race? pic.twitter.com/Egrh3yGec7 — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) June 7, 2017

