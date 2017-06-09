Golden State Warriors Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream — Watch Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

Dynasty time. Thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on the verge of sweeping LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Watch Warriors, Cavs live stream of game 4 on June 9th, at 9pm EST here!

Are they the greatest team ever? After winning a record-setting 73 games in the 2016 season, the Golden State Warriors went and added an All-Star player named Kevin Durant for 2017. These guys are incredibly good… maybe the best ever. The Warriors have not lost a playoff game in the 2017 season and are becoming a dynasty as they eye a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers during game 4 of the Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Led by NBA MVP Stephen Curry, the Warriors want revenge for the 3-1 comeback by the Cavs in the 2016 NBA Finals, and they are going to get it.

LeBron James, and the Cavs have not been able to find an answer for KD who seems to be scoring at will. Kevin’s 3 pointer late in game 3 was the dagger in the hearts of Cavs fans and his 34 point per game average in the finals makes him the favorite for 2017 Finals MVP. Kevin has already helped the Warriors make history going 15-0 in the playoffs, the greatest postseason run ever. If the Warriors finish the Cavs in a sweep, they will again accomplish something never before done in the history of the NBA. Michael Jordan and the 90’s Chicago Bulls were never undefeated in the playoffs, nor can the Bill Russell led Boston Celtics of the 60’s claim the distinction.

If by some miracle the Cavaliers do not fall to the Kardashian curse and get the win in this game 4, then the series will head back to Oakland for game 5, Monday, June 12th. But that does not look likely as Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Cavs starting center Tristan Thompson, has been a non-factor in this series. If the Cavs are to have a chance to win this game, Tristan will have to shake off the curse and do better than his 8 total points from the first three games.

Our special slo-mo look at Game 3 of the #NBAFinals set to @LinkinPark's "Battle Symphony" pic.twitter.com/v1gQEaPYJp — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2017

NBA Fans who subscribe to cable, can WATCH THE WARRIORS VS. CAVALIERS LIVE STREAM HERE via ABC‘s broadcast, after inputting your cable information. Enjoy the game!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this huge game 4? Can the Warriors make history and sweep the Cavs? Or do you think Cleveland can defend the land and get a huge win?