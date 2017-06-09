Argentina Vs. Brazil Live Stream: Watch The Friendly Soccer Game Online

Lionel Messi’s gone down under, as the Argentina national soccer team will play Brazil in Australia on June 9. The international friendly match kicks off at 6:00 AM ET, so start your day by watching some soccer!

It looks like Lionel Messi, 29, is set for a brief Australian holiday. Though, he won’t have too much time to hang with koalas and wombats, as the Barcelona star has to lead his countrymen in a friendly match against Brazil. Leo, along with such players like Paulo Dybala, 23, Alejandro Dario Gomez, 29, Gabriel Mercado, 30, will clash against the Brazilian side – which features such soccer stars like Diego Souza, 31, and Gabriel Jesus, 20 – at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. While there’s nothing huge on the line – no trophy, no qualifying – it’ll still be a joy to watch these teams play, so don’t miss a single second.

There was almost a mini-Barca reunion in this match, as Brazil’s Neymar, 25, is one third of Barcelona’s MSN (along with Messi and Luis Suarez, 30.) The Trident has led Barca to massive success, but Messi won’t be reuniting with his Brazilian brother for this match. Brazil’s coach Adenor LLeondardo “Tite” Bacchi, 56, has decided to give Neymar the summer off, according to ABC Australia News. It seems Tite wants Neymar to be well rested when they play Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier on Aug. 31. Good plan.

Though this game is a casual friendly, it will be an interesting to watch, as it’ll be the debut of Jorge Sampaoli, 57, as the Sevilla manager has taken over as the coach for the Argentina national team. He has his work cut out for him. Critics of his predecessor, Edgardo Bauza, 59, said that the Argentina team never scored, per ESPN. As a coach, Jorge likes his teams to be able to adapt at the drop of a hat and he prefers a system that allows talented attackers to have freedom. With Messi and Paulo Dybala on the squad, perhaps Jorge will give these two talented players the space they need to rack up the points? This game will be a good idea of where the team is headed and if that destination includes Russia for the 2018 World Cup?

