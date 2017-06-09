Vanessa Hudgens’ Rainbow Eyeshadow: How You Can Try The Bold Summer Makeup Trend

Vanessa Hudgens looked absolutely amazing at the MOSCHINO fashion show in LA on June 8th & we’re obsessed with her entire look. She opted for bold, rainbow makeup & you can get her exact look for the summer!

Vanessa Hudgens, 28, always looks so cool, we can’t even handle it. Her latest look was at the MOSCHINO Spring Summer 2018 Menswear and Women’s Resort Collection show in LA on June 8th. Vanessa looked like a sexy Wonder Woman in her Moschino dress, but it was her cool eye makeup that truly stole the show. Her makeup artist, Allan Avendano, gave her some major eye details with bright metallic hues and we’re loving this look for summer. Will you guys try the look?

Allan posted a gorgeous up close shot of Vanessa’s eye makeup with the caption, “90s Supermodel meets Wonder Woman + some eye details” and he used, silver eyeliner with a touch of pink, yellow eyeshadow, gold details, highlighter, and matte lips. The result was a gorgeous unicorn vibes look and we cannot wait to try it out this summer. We love that her eye makeup was subtle enough that when her eyes were open, it wasn’t shocking, but then when she shut her eyes, you can see all of the cool graphic and intricate details.

Vanessa topped off her Wonder Woman inspired look with a stunning “wet hair look” bob, which was done by hair stylist, Chad Wood, using Rapunzel Of Sweden haircare. He gave her a wet hair, tousled waves look, which also makes a perfect hairstyle for summer. From her eye makeup to her wavy bob, Vanessa looked drop-dead-gorgeous and we can’t wait to recreate this look for summer.

What do you guys think of her look? Will you try it out for yourself?