Did T.I. Throw Shade At Bernice Burgos After Rumored Split? See Cryptic New Post

Did he really just ‘like’ that?! It appears T.I. may have thrown some serious shade at rumored ex-girlfriend Bernice Burgos after ‘liking’ a cryptic post on Instagram. Find out all the crazy details here!

Things just keep getting shadier between T.I., 36, and his alleged ex-girlfriend, Bernice Burgos, 37! Ever since T.I.’s separation with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, his new relationship with Bernice has seemed to be extremely rocky. MTO recently reported that the rapper “liked” a cryptic post on Instagram, and it may be proof that things are over for good. See relationship photos of the dramatic love triangle here!

The controversial Instagram post features a meme with the words, “All you hoes starting to look the same to me now” and T.I. hitting the like button has caused speculation about his feelings for Bernice. Could he be referring to her or does he just find the post funny? One can only wonder if there’s a secret meaning behind the move, but with the news that T.I. was possibly still seeing Tiny during his time with Bernice, it is very feasible. Talk about some intense drama!

T.I.’s Instagram activity comes not too long after Bernice posted her own headline-worthy cryptic post. The gorgeous model has also been rumored to be getting over latest ex by spending time with and sending sexy messages to singer Chris Brown, 28. So, even if T.I. is really throwing shade at Bernice, it doesn’t seem like she’s paying much attention! Aside from the lack of clarity between these two, the hip hop star seems to be getting his life in order and there’s even been talk of a reconciliation with Tiny. I guess only time (and maybe more social media posts!) will tell.

