Mind blowing! The Chainsmokers appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ for the show’s Friday summer concert series and sizzled with hits like ‘Paris’ and ‘Young’. We’ve got the video of their amazing June 9 performance, right here.

One of the zillions of great things about summer is that Good Morning America gets the hottest acts around and has them perform a live mini-concert for fans on the show’s elaborate SummerStage in New York City’s Central Park. The Chainsmokers are the latest act to get our Fridays off to a roaring start as they stopped by to perform “Young” and more on June 9. Tickets were free to first-come, first-serve fans and they completely packed the place to enjoy the duo’s Drew Taggart and Alex Pall perform the hits of off their 2017 album Memories…Do Not Open.

It might have been before the 9am hour, but that didn’t stop The Chainsmokers and their fans to jam out. As the duo performed the music off of their album. After “Paris”, which is the hit that kicked off the show, “Young” which came in second,” they closed their morning show performance with “Bloodstream”. Fans could be seen screaming and singing along in the audience, and we love how excited they were to see the duo so early in the morning. Can we borrow some of that energy, please?

The guys are fresh off an epic collaboration with Florida Georgia Line at the CMT Music Awards on June 7, proving that their EDM style works with just about every music genre. The two duos came together to perform their song, “Last Day Alive” and closed the show with an epic fireworks display.

GMA has got our weekend off to rollicking start back since on May 19 when their summer concert series kicked off with a performance by Green Day. Since then FGL featuring Nelly and Fifth Harmony have hit the stage, and tons of our favorite acts are still coming up, with future appearances by Bleachers, Big Sean, 29, and Lady Antebellum on the way!

