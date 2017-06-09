‘The Bold Type’: These Fierce Cast Photos Will Get You So Pumped For The Premiere

‘The Bold Type’ cast is already our favorite new cast, and the show hasn’t even premiered yet! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE cast photos of Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, and more of the show’s glam stars for you to obsess over!

The Bold Type’s 2-hour premiere is only a few short weeks away — July 11 — and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE cast photos to hold you over until then. The hottest new cast on TV assembled for an all-new photo shoot that is the epitome of fierce. Katie Stevens, 24, Aisha Dee, 23, Meghann Fahy, 27, Sam Page, 40, Matt Ward, and Melora Hardin, 49, all strike a pose in these amazing photos. Seriously, could this cast get any hotter?

Katie, Aisha, and Meghann are all about that girl power in their photo together. This trio is #BFFGoals! The show also has its fair share of eye candy with Sam and Matt looking absolutely dreamy. Melora is a national treasure and always looks amazing. Their black and white outfits contrast the bright pink wall behind them perfectly.

The Bold Type follows three friends — Jane, Kat, and Sutton — played by Katie, Aisha, and Meghann, who all work for a renowned women’s magazine titled Scarlet. The show will feature these girls living out their glamorous (and outrageous) lives in New York City as they start their journey to success working at Scarlet. Along the way, they’ll explore their sexuality, identity, fashion, love, the power of friendship, and so much more. Sounds like the perfect show, right?! Oh, and get this: the show is inspired by the life of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, 55. Don’t make any plans on Tuesday nights. This show is going to be too good to miss! The Bold Type will have a special two-hour premiere on Tuesday, July 11, at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

