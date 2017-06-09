Taylor Swift Wants Katy Perry To Get Over It & ‘Move On’: She’s Milking The Feud ‘To Sell Albums’

Enough of the bad blood already! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Taylor Swift thinks it’s time rival Katy Perry gets over their highly publicized feud and moves on once and for all.

Put it to rest! Taylor Swift, 27, is tired of Katy Perry, 32, constantly bringing up their feud and insists she just keeps the beef going to sell records, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Katy recently went public about the reasons for her messy feud with the “Shake it Off” singer and she hasn’t seemed to stop talking about it since. She even went as far as to say that Taylor tried to “assassinate” her character with little girls. Now those are some harsh words! See a less dramatic Taylor in pics with some of her best friends here!

“Taylor is focused on all the good things in her life, spending time with her mom and her family and her new relationship. She’s very caught up with Joe and super happy about where things are at with him right now. She’s not thinking about Katy and something that happened five years ago, she’s moved on and she wishes Katy would too,” the source revealed. “It’s like, why is Katy bringing this up again, they’ve both said their piece why not just let it go. It really seems like Katy is purposely trying to keep this feud going to sell albums. She’s starting to look very petty and Taylor doesn’t want to sink down to that level, she wants nothing but love and positivity in her life right now. It’s sad that Katy isn’t in that place, in a way Taylor feels sorry for her.”

Taylor’s been publicly quiet on the issue with Katy lately but could her actions speak louder than words? It was announced that the talented songwriter decided to release her entire back catalogue on music streaming services including Spotify the exact same night that Katy released her new album Witness. Some fans believe it’s her own non verbal way of throwing shade at Katy and her remarks.

