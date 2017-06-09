Kristen Stewart must’ve loved this view! Stella Maxwell wore a completely sheer dress on the runway for Moschino on June 8, completely revealing everything underneath — including her nipples, put on full display!

Stella Maxwell, 27, isn’t afraid to bare all…especially if it’s for the job! The gorgeous model walked the runway in the Moschino Resort Collection show on June 8, and she was tasked with wearing quite a revealing ensemble. The periwinkle dress Stella wore was made of a completely sheer, thin fabric, and underneath, she wore nothing but a pair of white boy shorts. So, yes, that meant there was not much covering the top portion of her body, and her whole chest was visible underneath the gown. She rocked the look with complete confidence, though, strutting her stuff down the runway like an expert, despite her nipples being on display for everyone to see.

Of course, Stella’s girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, 27, as at the fashion show to show her support, and the ladies were seen hanging out backstage before Stella hit the runway. Earlier in the day, they held hands while taking a romantic and casual stroll around Los Angeles, and they looked totally smitten with one another! Then, after the show, they linked up yet again for a night out, with Stella putting her legs and abs on display in teeny-tiny jean shorts and a gray crop top.

Since coming out, K.Stew has been in a number of highly-publicized relationships. She was hot and heavy with Soko for a few months in 2016, but she quickly moved on to her ex, Alicia Cargile. Without any notice of a split, Kristen was then seen spending a lot of time with Cara Delevingne’s ex, St. Vincent, for a few weeks last fall. She’s been linked to Stella, who previously had a fling with Miley Cyrus, 24, since December.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Stella’s look? Would you ever wear this?