Sofia Richie just had to chat with her ‘homie’ Scott Disick after she landed in Los Angeles! Are they just really close buds or is there unfinished business leftover from their South of France hangout?

Scott Richie was spotted catching up with Scott Disick via Facetime after she touched down in the Los Angeles airport. The 18 year-old beauty chilled on top of her luggage as she happily chatted it up with Scott, 34, after they were seen hanging in the South of France. Rumors were already flying about the pair when Sofia got a little cozy with Scott on May 28. You might remember Justin Bieber‘s ex quickly shot the rumors down with tweet.

“Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a**es, Scott and I are just homies #relax,” she wrote. Do you think these two have been getting awfully flirty? Sofia’s father Lionel Richie, 67, has been keeping a pretty close eye on his youngest daughter. She was seen Facetiming with her father while she was partying it up in Cannes with Scott on May 30. Just a day later Sofia jokingly tweeted, “my dad tracks my phone once a day. Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time. I think it’s so funny so I don’t tell him I know.” Could her dad have gotten worried about her?

Sofia was not the only lady Scott was seen having a good time with in the South of France. He was spotted hanging with Bella Thorne, 19, his ex Chloe Bartoli, 26, and Ella Ross, 21, among a bunch of other women. One person who wasn’t at all amused by Scott’s womanizing behavior was his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38. “She thought it was pathetic for Scott to try and one up her in Cannes. It didn’t work at all,” a source previously told E!.

