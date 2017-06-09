Selena Gomez Reveals Trick To Staying In ‘Addictive’ Honeymoon Stage With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez says she finds the honeymoon stage of a relationship ‘addictive,’ but her trick to staying in that period as long as possible will shock you. Find out how she keeps things from going stale with The Weeknd right here!

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez, 24, is head over heels for The Weeknd, 27, and she admits that the current period their relationship is in is her favorite part of a romance. While discussing her new single “Bad Liar,” which she wrote when she was “SO single,” but is about the ‘honeymoon stage’ of a relationship, Selena explained to BBC Radio 1, “I’m a girl and I love that [honeymoon stage] feeling. That feeling is so addictive to me and I always need to wrap it into some sort of song I’m writing or working on.” Although she didn’t mention her man’s name directly, they certainly appear to still be in this honeymoon period — and there may be a reason it’s lasted the several months it has.

“I love keeping things exciting,” Sel admitted. “Maybe distance is really good, too.” Ever since these two were first spotted out together in January, The Weeknd has been touring on and off, and although Selena’s joined him at plenty of shows, they’ve also spent a healthy amount of time apart. But still, despite how well things are going, the “It Ain’t Me Singer” knows she’s far from being an expert on love. “It’s been awhile since I’ve been at it,” she told the British radio host. “So I think maybe I’m still figuring it out.” The Weeknd is Selena’s first serious boyfriend since her years of on and off, tumultuous love with Justin Bieber, 23, and it certainly seems like she’s making sure to get it right this time around!

Selena recently spent several days in New York City doing press for “Bad Liar,” but she also logged quality time with her man, who was in the Big Apple for two concerts in Brooklyn. Of course, the 24-year-old was in the crowd at The Weeknd’s concert, but they were also photographed on multiple date nights in the city — and, as always, Sel looked GREAT.

