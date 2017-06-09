Selena Gomez Gushes Over The Weeknd Relationship: I’m ‘Happy’ & ‘Genuinely Myself’

Despite all the heartache Selena Gomez faced after being very open about her relationship with Justin Bieber, she hasn’t been shy about flaunting her love for The Weeknd lately — and there’s a reason for that. In a new interview, she explains why she’s not afraid to hold back!

When Selena Gomez, 24, sat down with Ryan Seacrest for his radio show on June 9, he made sure to ask her about the one topic we’re all DYING to know more about: Her romance with The Weeknd, 27, of course! Recently, Sel has been very public about the relationship, and there’s a reason why. “Because I’ve been doing this for so long, I don’t feel like there’s anything I’d not to, not necessarily hide, but I’m genuinely myself,” she explained. “It’s really hard when I’d want to spend so much time hiding things. It’s too much pressure. And I think every body gets over everything eventually, that’s what I’ve learned. People get over it!”

She added that while health and family are the most important parts of her life, she “just wants to be happy.” Clearly, The Weeknd (who she, of course, refers to as Abel), has done that for her — it’s evident on her face every single time they’re together! “My music is so important and stuff I’ve been doing with my shows and producing and working with my mom again…” she explained. “It’s like…all that stuff has just been great, and [the relationship] is just [another] part of my life.” Sel also admitted to being in a “good place” after using last year to “figure out the next step,” and we could not be happier for her!

Selena has been doing press to promote her latest single “Bad Liar” all week long. In fact, earlier this week, she was doing just that in New York City, where she also made time to hang with The Weeknd, who had two concerts in Brooklyn on June 6 and 7. The lovebirds stepped out for two red hot date nights during her time in the Big Apple, and we can’t wait to see where they pop up together next!

