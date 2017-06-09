Best Dressed Of The Week: Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez & More

Our fave stars rocked the red carpet in one sexy look after another — see who topped our best-dressed list and VOTE and let us know which look you really loved.

Summer is almost here and you can totally tell with the stellar styles our fave celebs are showing off! From NYC to Nashville, these leading ladies are bringing out their best looks on the red carpet, sporting bold brights, sexy minis, and glam gowns — and you can see all the best looks of the week right here.

Selena Gomez dominated the street-style game in NYC, showing off up to six looks in one day, while promoting her new single, “Bad Liar.” She looked amazing! Her style oozed sexy glamour and she looked more confident than ever before — and we loved it. From mom jeans to asymmetrical dresses and lacy looks, her fashion is beyond fierce.

Bella Hadid made a bold appearance in Off-White as she served up serious 80s vibes in a hot-pink, belted mini, complete with shoulder pads — and she topped off her look with a bold new ‘do, rocking bangs and a blunt bob. She went from the award show to the after-party, fitting in a frock swap, trading her dress for a pair of red plaid shorts, (also by Off-White), and a cropped sweater.

Nicole Kidman rocked three red carpets this week, turning up at the CFDA Awards in NYC and jetting to London to appear at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards less than 24 hours later — but it was the lacy black Off-White frock that she rocked in Nashville at the CMT Awards that we especially loved on the star.

Although we loved all of these looks, there’s way more where they came from! See who else topped our best-dressed list and VOTE for your fave look of the night.