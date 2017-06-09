Rihanna ‘Wanted To Marry’ Chris Brown Before He Violently Attacked Her

So much for a happy ending! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Rihanna ‘wanted to marry’ Chris Brown, you know, before the whole violent attack thing that left her face tragically beaten, bruised, and bloodied in 2009.

It seems Rihanna, 29, dodged a bullet by not marrying Chris Brown, 28. His 2009 assault charge aside, there was a time when the Barbadian beauty considered him to be the man of her dreams and the key to her happily ever after. “They talked marriage all the time,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rihanna wanted to marry him just as much as he did — but that was thrown out the door by the abuse and jealously. It just wasn’t going to happen no matter how much they wanted it to. The love they had for each other soured after things got volatile between them.”

The “Sex With Me” singer’s reaction comes hot on the heels of Chris’ sweet confession that he was preparing to pop the question. In his new documentary, Welcome To My Life, the rapper explains just how hard and fast he fell for Rihanna. He was also the one to say “I love you” first. The lovebirds weren’t even in their twenties when Chris thought about prosing to his GF, who he’d been dating for 8 months in secret. Unfortunately, the green eyed monster known as jealousy quickly caught up to their whirlwind romance. According to hip-hop star, Rihanna grew suspicious of a woman he once worked with, and that planted the negative seed that eventually led to their split.

When photos of the brunette beauty’s beaten and bruised face surfaced online, the world fell immediately silent. Overwhelmed with questions, it was strange that nobody knew what to say or how to react. Basically fans were left wondering, WHAT THE HECK HAPPENED? Now, as part of his documentary, Chris reveals what sent him over the edge. All hell broke loose when a woman he previously slept with came up to the couple’s shared table at the Clive Davis Grammy party and said “hi.” It was tragically all downhill from there…

