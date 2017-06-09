Reality Winner, 25, Denied Bail As Prosecutors Claim She Wanted To Burn White House Down

Reality Winner, a National Security Agency contractor is being accused of leaking classified information about Russian hacking to the media. Prosecutors also claim that notes about the Taliban and traveling to Afghanistan were found inside her home. Get the shocking details.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was arrested at her Georgia home on June 3 and charged with removing classified material from a govenerment facility and mailing it to a news outlet, according to ABC News. Winner, a National Security Agency contractor and Air Force veteran, appeared in court on June 8, where she was denied bail. Winner pleaded not guilty to a charge of “willful retention and transmission of national defense information” in federal court in Augusta, Georgia, according to the news outlet.

When Winner allegedly leaked a classified report about interference with the Russian election, she was a govenerment contractor [employed by Pluribus International Corporation] with top-secret clearance. The 25-year-old printed and improperly removed the classified information on May 9, according to The Department of Justice. And, Winner may face additional charges. The government is reportedly trying to figure out if she had more information than they originally thought. After hearing a conversation between Winner and her mother, where Winner said she was arrested for numerous documents, authorities began to wonder what else she may be hiding. Watch the CBS report, below.

Authorities raided her Georgia home, where they obtained handwritten notes, written in several different languages. One note wrote “I want to burn the White House down,” according to prosecutors. Other notes had details about how to get a burner email account and phones. Part of the notes, seized by prosecutors, had information for a trip to Afghanistan that Winner reportedly planned for this summer. Prosecutors also discovered more notes that listed names of Taliban and al Qaeda leaders, as well as Bin Laden, as reported by TMZ.

The government is not ruling out bringing more charges against alleged NSA leaker Reality Winner: https://t.co/6P0KP642es pic.twitter.com/a90ynDwVqb — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 9, 2017

Winner’s mother, Bille Winner-Davis, stepfather, Gary Davis, and a friend reportedly testified in court on June 8. Winner allegedly told her mother that she needed to “go nuclear with the press” if she didn’t get bond, because that’s how Chelsea Manning got out, according to ABC News. However, Winner was denied bail and a federal judge denied her request for bond.

Winner’s mother and stepfather told ABC affiliate WSB-TV that the 25-year-old is a patriot, [via ABC News]. “There’s so many ugly things out there,” Winner’s mother told WSB-TV earlier this week in Atlanta. “I just want her to be treated fairly.” She went on to add: “If she did something wrong, yes, pay for it, but I don’t want her out there like, making a case on her. What am I trying to say? Hanging her out [to dry], you know?”

Winner is the first person to be jailed by the Trump administration after being accused of leaking classified information.

