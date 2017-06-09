Your Favorite ’90s Nickelodeon Stars Reveal Where There Characters Are Today

Your childhood wouldn’t have been the same without ‘The Adventures of Pete & Pete,’ ‘Salute our Shorts’ and ‘Hey Dude.’ So where would the characters be 25 years later? Luckily, we got an update from all of them at the ATX TV Festival.

You definitely were curious where Hey Dude‘s Ted ended up — just admit it. Now, you can find out. The stars of Nick’s ’90s shows reunited at the From SNICK to Splat: Where Kids are King panel at ATX TV Festival on June 9, and while it’s been quite some time since we last saw some of these men and women, they were ready to reveal all. Here’s an update of who would be wear in today’s world:

Salute Your Shorts’ Danny Cooksey said Budnick is probably a camp counselor these days. “In the offseasons, I think he lives in a conversion van somewhere, works as a sound mixer for a dive bar,” he added. “I think that would probably be appropriate for where he would be. He wouldn’t have gone far.”

Michael C. Maronna from The Adventures of Pete & Pete, said Big Pete Wrigley is (obviously) a TV narrator, and his little brother owes him money. Danny Tamberelli added that Little Pete probably has more tattoos and may have gotten into tattooing. “He goes to those alternative festivals with piercings and all that kind of stuff. But he doesn’t really like it; he just does it because that’s where the money is. He still plays music, a little bit,” he said. “It doesn’t pay the rent, no. But he does usually frequent that dive bar that Budnick [works at]. It’s always his favorite place to play.”

Hey Dude‘s Kelly Brown added that Brad Taylor obviously bought Bar None, while David Lascher said Ted McGriff is working for Brad. “He’s probably entertaining people in some way,” he said. “They were all pretty wholesome teenagers. I think he’s probably got a family and he’s a good dad. What do you think Graham?”

He threw it to Graham Yost, the show’s writer who went on to work on shows like Justified and The Americans, who added his dark humor joking that Ted was now a serial killer. “I think the Tanque Verde Ranch where we shot it is still up and running, and people like to go to dude ranches,” he said. “I think it’s probably still going strong. Brad did buy it from Mr. Ernst, gave Buddy a job, and then they ended up having a weird romantic entanglement that ended up with him suing her for sexual harassment.”

Beginning on June 17 at 10PM ET, NickSplat will begin airing special episodes of The Adventures of Pete & Pete which will also feature interviews from the actors themselves! Until then, you can watch the entire panel here:

HollywoodLifers, which of Nick’s shows would you love to come back?