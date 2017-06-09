Need ice for that burn? Nicki Minaj slammed her nemesis Remy Ma in a fiery new track called ‘Realize,’ which previewed at a listening party on June 8. In her scathing lyrics, Nicki called out the ‘L&HH: New York’ star, claiming Papoose is the real writer of Remy’s diss track ‘ShETHER!’

Nicki Minaj, 34, is a savage! The rapper teamed up with 2 Chainz, 39, for an epic new track called “Realize,” adding her signature style, swag and flow. While previewing the single at a listening party for his upcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music on June 8, fans couldn’t help but notice that she slammed her nemesis Remy Ma, 36. Nicki made it clear that her crown isn’t up for grabs! She rapped, “she says she doin’ it / Where? She wanna sit in my chair, she can never be my heir / Checks, clear, Bible, swear.” Nicki was only getting started, later accusing Remy of using a ghostwriter — her husband!

“I’ve been winning 8 years consistently, at least respect it / Papoose wrote a Ether record, but I broke Aretha [Franklin] record / See this is chess, not checkers, you can not check the checkers / Did Nas clear that Ether record? Nah, but I will complete the record,” Nicki continued. She’s clearly calling out her rival, who has been married to rapper and songwriter Papoose since May 2008. Nicki is accusing Remy of enlisting her hubby to write her tracks, after Remy accused Nicki of using Safaree Samuels, 35, for the same thing!

Remy reignited their feud back in Feb. 2017, shortly after Nicki dropped “Make Love,” which fans assumed took a jab at the Love & Hip Hop: New York star. Remy took no prisoners with her nearly 7-minute tirade “ShETHER,” accusing Nicki of enhancing her booty, sleeping her way to the top and more. Remy paid homage to Nas, by giving her diss track the same title with a female pronoun. His 2001 single “Ether” blasted his then-nemesis Jay Z, 47, and it’s still arguably one of the greatest of all time.

Came in on this one too 🤣🎀👀 #PrettyGirlsLoveTrapMusic drops FRIDAY 6/16 📓✍🏽 @hairweavekiller A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Nicki shocked the world by dropping three tracks on March 9, one of which, titled “No Frauds,” which was a straight shot at Remy. She even got Lil Wayne, 34, and Drake, 30, to spit a few rhymes on the track too. The rapper revealed she had more in store, sticking true to her word with her new jam!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Remy will respond?! Tell us!