Moschino Show Best Dressed: Vanessa Hudgens, Fergie, Kristen Stewart & More

Our fave stylish stars got all decked out in Jeremy Scott’s Moschino collection for the label’s Resort 2018 show in LA, where they rocked the front row, (and the runway!), in their sexy, head-turning looks. See who stepped out and VOTE for your fave look.

Moschino’s Resort 2018 collection took LA by storm as designer Jeremy Scott took over MILK Studios on June 8 to debut the latest from the label, all while his loyal celeb fans, (including Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Hyland, Fergie, Courtney Love, Ashley Graham, Cameron Dallas and Kristen Stewart), looked on from the front row.

Although Moschino shows are traditionally set in Milan, the LA-based designer returned to his roots, once again, for his latest runway debut, which was, appropriately enough, inspired by a road trip from LA to Las Vegas, drawing inspiration from Americana vibes infused with Jeremy’s whimsical approach to dressing. The designer took his Resort 2017 show stateside last year for the very first time when he showed at L.A. Live.

Major models like Stella Maxwell, Miranda Kerr, Hailey Baldwin, and Kaia Gerber rocked the runway in everything from sultry, semi-sheer slip dresses to cowboy boots. Neon signs lined the runway as the famous faces strutted out in the latest collection. The standout accessories included the return of the bowling bag and the bold boots.

While there’s no denying the fact that the models totally shut it down, some of our fave looks from the front row included the strapless dress and jacket, worn by Vanessa Hudgens, and the sparkling, feminine frock Sarah Hyland suited up in for the occasion. Hot mama Fergie looked incredible, pairing a logo tee with a tight mini skirt, putting her toned pins on full display.

There were way more amazing looks where these came from, so see all the stars who stepped out for the show and let us know who you think rocked the best get-up. Did you have a favorite?