Miranda Kerr’s Wedding Ring: Get Your First Look At Her Brand New Band

Less than two weeks after tying the knot, Miranda Kerr headed back to work, where she proudly showed off her gorgeous wedding ring — and you can see it right here.

Miranda Kerr showed off some brand new bling as she posed backstage before modeling in Jeremy Scott‘s Moschino Resort 2018 show at MILK Studios in LA on June 8, where her diamond wedding ring was on display — and it looked gorgeous with her engagement ring!

Miranda married Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel in a Memorial Day Weekend ceremony on May 27, and the newlywed was glowing backstage, all while giving her fans a glimpse at her gorgeous wedding band as she showed off her sparkling manicure for the show. The model’s appearance marked the first big event she attended since the couple said ‘I Do’ — and we couldn’t miss her wedding band!

The eternity band was dainty and sparkling — and proved to be the perfect compliment to her massive solitaire engagement ring, which Evan presented to Miranda when he proposed in 2016. She wore her wedding ring right underneath her engagement ring and didn’t try to hide her new bling as she posed backstage.



Miranda, appropriately enough, took to Snapchat to break the news of the couple’s engagement in 2016, showing off a picture of her ring with the couple’s respective bitmojis. Her engagement ring features a round solitaire diamond flanked by baguettes.

While we love the classic, chic addition of Miranda’s band, what did you think of her wedding ring? Did you love the diamond band as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know!