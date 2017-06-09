She’s back at it again! Talented gymnast McKayla Maroney has been making headlines for another reason lately – her insanely hot bod! On June 9 she posted a new video flashing her cleavage on Instagram. See the sexy vid for yourself, here.

Whoa there, McKayla Maroney! The 21-year-old Olympic gymnast took to Instagram on June 9 to show off how much she’s matured since we first got to know her as a muscular teenager who made a funny face in London. In the hot vid, she smiles and pulls back her jacket to flash her cleavage! She also looks totally gorgeous rocking a bed head and natural makeup – just a pink lip and strong brows, plus tons of lashes. She captioned the pic “morning ☀️ (I’m still asleep I think).” See more pics of McKayla, here!

Fans were loving the video, commenting things like “you’re so freaking pretty” and “Love that Mona Lisa smile!” She’s gained a lot of fans on Instagram since she posted a VERY risque video on May 13. In the clip, she’s wearing just a tank top and thong, and turns around to reveal a super perky booty. Fans basically lost their minds and liked the vid 2.5 million times! She made it clear that she’s not a little girl anymore, and she can do anything she damn well pleases. You go girl!

A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her edgy new videos are part of a master plan. “She wants to get out of the shell that people have placed on her with the Olympics and being a meme. She wants to be known for so much more.” The insider explained that she has her eye on a singing and entertaining career. Plus, she doesn’t like being put in a box. “She wants to be looked at as sexy which usually isn’t the case for Olympic gymnasts. She wants to break some stereotypes, be carefree and live a life that isn’t as structured as an Olympic athlete is accustomed to.” Keep up the good work, McKayla, your fans are living for it!

morning ☀️ (i'm still asleep i think) A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

