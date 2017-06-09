Ally Brooke sounds absolutely amazing on Lost Kings’ new banger ‘Look At Us Now,’ and we have to wonder if she’s considering going solo! Hear the track, which also features A$AP Ferg, right here.

Another summer jam for the books! DJ duo Lost Kings (Robert Abisi and Nick Shanholtz) have employed Fifth Harmony‘s Ally Brooke, 23, and Mob member A$AP Ferg, 28, for their new bop “Look At Us Now,’ and we’re obsessed. While we can’t see Ally leaving her band anytime soon, she’s certainly proved that she can hold her on as the main vocalist, thanks to this infectious track! It’s her first time singing on a non-Fifth Harmony song, and we think she did an amazing job.

“I CANT BELIEVE IT. ITS FINALLY OUT!!!!!!” Ally wrote on Instagram, sharing the news with her fans. “I’m just so excited to be part of a record that’s this big. I’m so happy we came together,” she also gushed in a behind-the-scenes video. We are too, because this is a total jam! And obviously, fans are blown away by the shimmering song. “So proud of you ally! the song is amazing,” one person commented on Instagram. “YESSS THATS MY GİRL,” another wrote.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Look At Us Now” below, then take a listen to the song:

Said we shouldn’t talk but now we’re talkin’

Said we shouldn’t touch but now we’re touchin’

Said we wouldn’t, said we wouldn’t, who we fooling?

Probably shouldn’t Look at us now

I just drove to your house, ready for another

When we’re here together

Don’t this just feel better, yeah?

We’re better when we’re not tied down

Turn my ex to my rebound, ready for another

When we’re here together

Don’t this just feel better, yeah?

Look at us now

Look at us now

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Look At Us Now?” Tell us if you love it!