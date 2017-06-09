London Terror Attack: New Video Shows Police Gun Down Attackers As They Stab Innocent Victim

This is SO chilling! New surveillance video shows three men violently stabbing an innocent victim during their London terror spree on June 3. Fortunately the man survived when police immediately showed up and shot the three attackers dead.

Oh man, thank goodness for the speedy response by police in London, who saved man’s life during the June 3 terror attack that left eight people dead and 50 more injured. They stopped a bloody rampage that began eight minutes earlier when three men drove a van into a crowd on London Bridge then jumped out and began violently stabbing people in the busy Borough Market area. In newly released surveillance video, we get a glimpse of what the horrific scene looked like. A man in tan slacks is seen casually crossing the street and when he gets to the sidewalk, the first suspect armed with a big knife runs over and begins stabbing him, followed by two others. They absolutely swarm the poor guy, and fortunately police arrive within seconds.

As soon as three City of London police officers rolled up on the scene, the attackers get off their victim, who had fallen to the ground during the stabbing spree. The terrorists then scatter, as one believed to be ringleader Khuram Butt runs toward officers while another tries to get inside a nearby pub that had locked and barricaded its doors. Soon we see two of them fall to the ground and while there’s no audio on the tape, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said an “unprecedented number” of shots were fired at the suspects, putting the number at around 50.

The tragedy was the latest to hit London in the form of driving and stabbing attacks. On March 22, Khalid Masood, 52, drove his car into a crowd of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, injuring 50 people before getting out and fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot to death when authorities caught up with him. That incident combined with the May 22 bombing outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead caused officials to heighten the terror warning in the UK and believed other attacks could be imminent. Sadly, they were proven correct on the night of June 3.

