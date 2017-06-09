LeBron James Determined To Shock The World & Win NBA Finals: He ‘Believes In Miracles’

LeBron James won’t give up on the Cleveland Cavaliers! The star ‘refuses’ to stop believing in a NBA championship win, despite their 0-3 deficit, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have lost the first three games of the NBA Finals, but it’s not over for LeBron James until the final buzzer goes off. “LeBron doesn’t want to get swept, doesn’t want to lose at home and still believes he can win the NBA Championship,” a source close to the Cavs EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The 32 year-old star has been reminded of the Cavs’ incredible comeback in 2016 and totally thinks they could do it again. “Nobody had the Cavs winning the NBA Championship last year when it was a 3-1 deficit, so why not do the impossible and come back from 3-0?,” the insider said.

The Cavaliers lost three games against the Golden State Warriors. Now they’ve got to win the next four if they want to be the ones holding up that trophy. LeBron reportedly has had total faith in his team. “It would take a herculean effort and everyone playing to the level they are supposed to play, and he is well aware of that,” the insider explained, “but LeBron also believes in miracles so he is taking it one game at a time and not thinking of the complete turn of events that would have to happen to win.”

LeBron has already put the Cavs losses behind him. “I’m not a past guy too much. I’m more of a present guy,” he said in a post-game interview after their Game 2 132-113 loss. “He refuses to give up,” the source told us. Hopefully LeBron’s positivity spreads to his teammates and they can make some magic on the court. Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts Friday, June 9 at 9pm ET. Check your local listings for channel information.

