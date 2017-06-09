Game 4 is getting heated! After the Cavs came out like animals and took the lead, tensions got high inside Quicken Loans arena! LeBron James and Kevin Durant received matching technicals after a hostile fight! Watch it go down, right here!

LeBron James, 32, and Kevin Durant, 28, came face-to-face in a heated brawl during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9! Two of the league’s greatest players both received flagrant fouls after their tense fight.

The Cavs came out on a hot streak in Game 4 and the Warriors seemed to be in a major funk. It was a shocking turn of events since the Warriors swept Cleveland, going 3-0 in the series. But, in Cavs fashion, they gave us all a panic, and worked their magic when their backs were against the wall!

Kyrie Irving, 25, has been on fire all game going hard while driving into the paint. Oh and who can forget the King. LeBron James has made it look so easy, that he razzle dazzled his way to the hoop and decided to alley-oop himself. No big deal.

When Cleveland started to hold their large lead of about 10 points, the tensions between the two rival teams really escalated. And, it was a bit too intense for Lebron and Durant. Watch their heated exchange, below.

Things are heating up in Game 4. The full exchange: https://t.co/2ay4UaiPKV pic.twitter.com/6lANcJmSRZ — ESPN (@espn) June 10, 2017

The King and Durant both received matching flagrant fouls after screaming session and they made up minutes later. Both players were seen joking and laughing right after the wild moment.

Since the Cavs have maintained a solid lead all game, they could defy all odds by coming back from a 3-0 deficit. If the Cavs win Game 4, they’ve survived an obliterating series run. If needed, Game 5 will take place on Monday, June 12, at 9 PM ET.

