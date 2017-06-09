LeBron James Wants Tristan Thompson & Team To Prove Themselves In Game 4 — Or Else

Play your A-game! The stakes are extremely high for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA Finals, since game 4 will decide if they progress forward or go home in defeat. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that LeBron James needs Tristan Thompson and his teammates to prove themselves on June 9.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the defending champs, but they’re going to have fight for their title. LeBron James, 32, and his teammates will be playing against the Golden State Warriors on June 9, for game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs are tying to avoid being swept in the NBA Finals and King James has done everything he can to motivate his boys. “LeBron is making things perfectly clear to his teammates and that is to show up tonight,” a source close to the Cavs tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “LeBron is not taking this game for granted.”

“If his teammates don’t play well and they lose the game and the Warriors win it on their court that will be a slap to LeBron’s face,” our insider added. “He realizes if they win they have to get on a plane and go to Oakland. If his team is already thinking of the summer during this off-season he won’t be happy and he’ll let management know. It is a play to stay mentality tonight that LeBron is throwing out there.” Stephen Curry, 29, has been bringing his A-game, since the Warriors want revenge for the Cavs’ 3-1 comeback in 2016.

The Warriors have an opportunity to accomplish a record that has never been done before. If they win tonight, they could be the FIRST ever NBA team to go 16-0. They’ve been playing their hearts out, having defeated the Cavs 113-91 in game 1. Even so, Rihanna, 29, defended LeBron to the fullest. “It doesn’t matter, b***h, and the King is still the King,” she responded to a heckler.

LeBron is ready to give it all and he’s not worried about the naysayers! As we previously reported, “LeBron doesn’t care if Khloe [Kardashian, 32] or anyone from the Kardashian family shows up tonight,” a source close to the Cavaliers EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He is looking forward to breaking the curse tonight and if Khloe is there and helps Tristan’s game, then that is only a good thing and not a detriment, he welcomes it.”

