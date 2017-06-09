Do Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Marriage Plans?: Their Relationship Status Revealed

A new report on June 7 claimed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were married after a quickie wedding. Their rep confirmed to HL that they are NOT currently married, but are plans in the works? A source gives HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE details, here.

Is Kylie Jenner, 19, hearing church bells? A report on June 7 claimed that Kylizzle and Travis Scott, 25, shockingly got married, but her rep revealed to us that it isn’t true. However, they have been dating for a few months now and seem very smitten with each other. So is she considering tying the knot with the rapper anytime soon? Don’t count on it! See pics of Kylie and Travis, here!

“Trust me, when Kylie does get married, it most certainly won’t be in secret—do you really think Kris Jenner would allow that to happen?” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Not when there’s that amount of potential money and publicity at stake!” So Kylie’s relationship status isn’t quite “engaged,” but she still REALLY likes Travis. She can see a future with the rapper! But that future needs to wait a little while.

“Things are definitely very serious between Kylie and Travis—they are both madly in love—but, Kylie is still only 19, and she doesn’t want to tie herself down forever at such a young age,” said the source. Totally understandable considering how serious she got with Tyga, and that ended up being a flop. But Kylie is still staying hopeful. “Have they talked about marriage? Yes. Is it a possibility in the future? Absolutely,” explained the insider. “But, it’s a few years down the line still at this point.” Smart plan, Kylizzle!

