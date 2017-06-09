Kylie Jenner Kisses Her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou On The Lips — See The Smooch

Kylie Jenner is showing the birthday love for her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in a sexy Instagram with the two giving each other a peck on the lips!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is all about Stassie Karanikolaou on her birthday! The lip kit mogul posted a super cute Boomerang of the two besties at Stassie’s 20th birthday bash on June 8th at the REVOLVE Social Club in Los Angeles. In the quick snap, Kylie and Stassie share a peck on the lips and go right back to striking a pose. Kylie captioned the adorable vid, “happy birthday @stassiebaby to my sister for life. shine bby xx.” Kylie also posted another Insta of her super hot look from the evening and showed off her amazing body! She rocked a revealing set consisting of a strapless black top that connected in the front with chains and a thigh-exposing skirt connected at the hips with the same chains. The Life Of Kylie star kept her jet-black hair straight and long and definitely wore one of her signature Kylie Lip Kit’s because her makeup was on-point!

Stassie kept with the all-black theme for her birthday party and the dress may even look familiar! The Jenner BFF took a page out of Kim Kardashian‘s book of looks and rocked a body-hugging black dress, similar to Kim’s vintage Galliano from the MTV Music Awards in August! Stassie took to Instagram to give her besties a shout-out, posting a photo booth video of she, Jordyn Woods and Kylie posing and blowing kisses to the camera. Stassie captioned the super cute vid, simply, “Forever.” Aw!

Kylie’s been showing love for a ton of her friends recently on the ‘gram! Just yesterday, Kylie posted a picture of Jordyn showing off the new Kylie Shop orange camouflage set and captioned it “Support ya wife.” These two are bestie goals!

