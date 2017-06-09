Is Kourtney Kardashian Softening Up On Scott Not Talking? — She Wants To ‘Motivate’ Him

Kourtney Kardashian is not letting Scott Disick get away with his uncontrollable (and public) dating and partying antics. After weeks of the silent treatment, Kourtney is reportedly lightening up for the sake her children.

Scott Disick, 34, changes women like he changes his clothes. From Bella Thorne to Sofia Richie to Chloe Bartoli, Scott has been actively going after the young ladies in Hollywood and his ex and co-parent Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is less than pleased, and with good reason. However, instead of blocking him out of her life as she’s done since his lady-filled Cannes trip, Kourt is reportedly trying to guide Scott down a better path by urging him to spend more time with his kids. According E! News, while Kourtney and Scott are still not on speaking terms, “She wants her kids to have a relationship with him,” and realizes that keeping him away from them “is not in their best interest.” The source added, “Regardless of how she feels about him and the decisions he has made, she does want her kids to have a healthy relationship with their dad.”

It seems that the Lord is taking his ex’s advice to heart. He was spotted grabbing lunch with his 4-year-old Penelope in Calabasas, California on Wednesday, June 7th and we can expect he’ll be with his other two, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, more, as well. “The kids are the best possible influence on Scott. When he is on dad duty and takes them to the movies out to lunch, he is at his best,” the insider said. Still, even with his kids on his mind, Scott doesn’t seem to be done with his girl crazy vibes, as he was just spotted Facetiming with 18-year-old Sofia Richie, who he was also spotted with in Cannes on a yacht. The Lord was also seen smooching a mystery woman poolside on June 3, so, really, nothing has changed.

HollywoodLifers, do you hope that by spending time with his kids, Scott chills out?