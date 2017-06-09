Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Are ‘Curse’ Rumors Hurting Their Romance?

Uh-oh. Are the ‘Kardashian curse’ rumors getting so out of hand that Khloe Kardashian is worried what it’s going to do to her relationship with Tristan Thompson? As online trolls try to destroy their romance, HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on how it’s affecting the couple.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is tired of the online bullying! She wants everyone to leave her alone and quit accusing her of being the reason why her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, is doing so poorly in the NBA Finals. Seems some Cavs fans are so upset about losing to the Golden State Warriors, they are blaming the ‘Kardashian curse,’ for Tristan’s disastrous performance in the NBA Finals. And although Khloe knows this is ridiculous, the constant taunting is starting to get to her.

“Tristan is focused on his game,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe knows he doesn’t need the distraction of her complaining about people being mean to her so she’s venting to everyone but him. She doesn’t want to put any extra stress on him.” So what does this mean for the sake of their romance? “She knows it’s all BS and their relationship is strong. Every once in a bit she gets insecure and worries about Tristan, but in the end she knows the haters and some made up curse will not really hurt their relationship. Still, Khloe would love nothing more than the Cavs to come back so they can shut up all the naysayers,” our source says.

Khloe might be upset over these accusations, but Tristan couldn’t care less what anyone has to say. “He’s never done anything but laugh at these stupid curse rumors, but Khloe doesn’t need this negativity on her or their relationship. It’s like, she finally has something so good in her life, why can’t people just let her be happy.”

Despite all the drama, haters can say what they want at this point because Khloe is “doing her best to stay positive.” Our insider added that she “knows people are trying to tear her down and she’s not going to let them.” Good for you, girl!

