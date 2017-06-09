Steph Curry: Why He Wants Kevin Durant To Win The MVP Of NBA Finals

Bromance alert! When it comes to the NBA, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Steph Curry wants to shine a spotlight on teammate Kevin Durant and is rooting for him to win MVP of the finals. You’ll never guess the sweet reason why!

Steph Curry, 29, has got to be the nicest Golden State Warriors player (sorry, guys!). Of course winning MVP of the NBA Finals would make him happy, but he’s actually cheering for Kevin Durant, 28, to take home the title this season. “Even though Steph has never won an NBA Finals MVP award, and he’s actually having his best finals ever, he doesn’t want to win the award,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Steph wants that NBA Championship trophy first and foremost. As far as MVP, he wants KD to get that! Steph realizes it wasn’t that easy for Kevin to take a lesser role with the Warriors and he took a ton of shade from the haters.”

Kevin went through quite the transition last year when he moved from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Warriors. The small forward helped his previous team make it to the 2012 NBA Finals and was a devoted player for nine seasons, but he still faced a lot of negative feedback when he switched over to Oakland. Knowing this, Steph really wants Kevin to get the praise he deserves this year! “He loves how KD has seamlessly joined the Warriors family,” the source continues. “He knows they wouldn’t be rolling through the Cleveland Cavaliers like they are without him. Believe me, he wants to see KD lift that MVP trophy with a big smile on his face!”

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. None of this matters if the Warriors lose. It’s not likely to happen, considering the 3-0 lead they have on the Cavs, but LeBron James is known to turn these types of records into miracles. It happened last year when they were 3-1 with the Warriors and it can happen again. In fact, it was LeBron who won MVP of the finals in 2016 — so Kevin better rise to the occasion tonight for Game 4!

