Katy Perry Convinced Taylor Swift Released Music On Spotify To ‘Get Under Her Skin’

Fans were shocked when Taylor Swift announced that her music would be available for streaming on Spotify after years of boycotting the service, and even more so when they realized it coincided with the release of Katy Perry’s new album. Here’s why Katy thinks it was no accident!

Katy Perry, 32, thinks Taylor Swift, 27, is trying to mess with her by making this Spotify move, as a source reveals to HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Katy believes 100% that Taylor made the streaming announcement the same day [June 9] Witness was released on purpose,” the insider declares, “And is just playing games to get under her skin.” While it’s interesting that Taylor decided to join Spotify just as Witness was about to drop, a second knowledgable source denies that the “Blank Space” singer did anything intentional. (The insider also points out that Katy has released music the same day as other artists like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga in the past.)

Anyway, Katy is unbothered by Taylor’s possible attempt to stoke their feud, the first source continues. “The way that Katy sees things is that it’s a bit of a blessing in disguise,” the insider explains, “Because people are talking more about Katy’s album then might have in the first place. Any press is good press in Katy’s eyes,” the source says. It’s true — no matter what you think about the whole fiasco, Katy has been making headlines all day!

All things considered, Katy is counting on Taylor’s actions to come back and bite her, the source adds. “Katy was upset for a minute, but then she saw the silver lining of it all,” the insider reveals. “She’s looking forward to the move to blow up in Taylor’s face.” Man, will this fight ever end?

