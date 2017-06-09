QUIZ: Can You Tell Katy Perry & Taylor Swift’s Lyrics Apart?

Despite their differences, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry like to sing about a lot of the same things: love, friendship, alleged feuds – you know, the usual stuff. When two lyrics go head-to-head, do YOU know whose is whose? Find out by taking our quiz, here!

June 8 is alllll about Taylor Swift, 27, and Katy Perry, 32! Katy finally dropped her long-awaited album Witness after a super cool countdown event where she performed several of her new songs late at night, and it was awesome. At the same time, Tay finally released her entire discography to all streaming platforms, instead of just Apple Music. So of course, fans on both sides of the tracks were buzzing. Which got us thinking about their music, and how similar their lyrics really are. See pics of famous feuds, here.

Taylor and Katy have a lot of the same inspirations, which makes sense since they’re both 20-somethings that grew up in the south. So do you know which song about “roses” Katy wrote when we put lyrics like “so put your rose-colored glasses on, and party on” and “I almost didn’t notice all the roses” side by side? Of course a super SUPER fan would know, but what if you’re just a casual listener? Some of them might be harder than you think. Take out quiz above to find out how well you know the pop divas!

Fans actually started to wonder if Taylor released all of her albums on Spotify as a way to overshadow Katy’s album release. Katy has been talking a lot about their alleged feud lately, so fans think Tay was retaliating without having to say anything. Personally, we think both ladies have tons of talent and are great role models for girls, so why not listen to BOTH of their music? That will only help with our quiz!

HollywoodLifers, what was your score on our lyric quiz? Let us know!