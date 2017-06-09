What curse? The Kardashian family arrived in Ohio to show support for Khloe’s BF Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers as they head into Game 4 of the NBA Finals!

Khloe Kardashian brought in the some more cheerleaders for the Cleveland Cavaliers! The 32 year-old shared a video of herself walking down the city streets with her mom Kris Jenner, 61, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Fans spotted the fam and sweetly yelled out, “welcome to Ohio, ladies!” Khloe also posted a sunset picture from what appeared to be her beau Tristan Thompson‘s lake house and captioned it “God is great.” Could the added support give Tristan, 26, and his team the Cavs the boost they need to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors?

Khloe has been dealing with a ton of hate from basketball fans who have been blaming the Cavs’ past three losses on the “Kardashian Kurse.” “Kris and Kourtney flew to Ohio to shield Khloe from any bad energy, they’re there for her more than the game,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife.com. “They’re both in mamma bear mode right now over this whole ‘Kurse’ BS because it’s genuinely hurting Khloe. They can’t stand to see people try and tear her down.” Fans started trolling Khloe and begged her to breakup with Tristan before the game.

“She [Khloe] feels under attack right now, there’s no other way to put it,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s angry and wants to lash out at people but she does not want to feed the trolls. Of course if this starts to become news she will have to defend herself, she’s not going to be able to stay quiet.” The Cavs only lost Game 3 by five points against the Warriors with a final score of 113 – 118. Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts at 9 pm EST on Friday, June 9. Check your local listings for channel information.

