‘L&HH’: Stevie J & Joseline’s ‘Toxic’ Romance Back On — How He Won Her Back

Yep, Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have rekindled their romance, but are they in it for the long haul? HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned exactly how the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ couple reunited and what they are doing this time to make their relationship last.

The romance is back on for Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, but it’s complicated. A source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that after Joseline announced she was quitting Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta over a beef with producer Mona Scott Young, 50, Stevie came up with a plan to get her to come back to the show. He’s trying to figure out how to pay Joseline enough money now that they’re dating again. “Stevie and Joseline are back on and he’s working on a truce between her and Mona Scott Young too, he wants her on the show with him next season,” the source shares. “He’s working on getting her the money she wants and he’ll probably get it because he’s a great negotiator. He doesn’t get emotional and lose his temper the way Joseline does, that’s why he’s so successful.”

Stevie’s pretty confident that he can get Joseline back on the show under the right circumstances. Let’s just hope he’s being modest about it! “He convinced Joseline that he’s got her back in the long run and negotiating on her behalf,” the insider says. “He is her manager so it makes sense that he wants her to make more money too. Once she saw the logic in it she came to her senses.” Now the couple is shacking up and they seem to be doing a lot better — although there is a pretty good chance it won’t stay that way.

“They’re back living together and things are good, at least for now. It’s such a rollercoaster for these two, no one knows what could happen tomorrow. It’s frustrating for their family and friends though because they have to hear it when things are bad and deal with the fallout. It’s a toxic relationship, but they just can’t live without each other,” our source said.

Joseline announced she was leaving L&HH on June 1 when she called out Mona in an Instagram post. Joseline went as far as writing ‘F**k #Mona’ in the picture. Is she going to be able to settle the dispute after that? Only time will tell!

