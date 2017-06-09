Heidi Montag Shares First Photo Of Baby-To-Be — See 3-D Sonogram Pic

So cute! Heidi Montag just shared the first sonogram photo of her baby boy and we are so excited for her and her little ‘angel.’ You can take a look at the photo right here!

Congrats, Heidi Montag, 30! The former Hills star is expecting her first child this October with her husband, Spencer Pratt, 33, and she posted the first sonogram photo on her Snapchat page on June 9. As you can see in the photo, the little baby is all cuddled up in the womb as he awaits the day when he’s brought into the world. Heidi captioned the pic, “My angel.” How sweet! Scroll down to see the image.

This so so great for Heidi since she told Us Weekly in May how happy she was when she found out she was having a little boy. “It was in my heart to have a boy,” the reality star said. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.'” Maybe one day, these two will end up with a daughter, but right now Heidi is glad to become a first-time mom with a son.

“I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son,” she said. “I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.” We’re so excited to see him when he’s born, especially since Heidi has a LOT of fun plans for him!

“[Spencer] trains jujitsu all the time, so he’s excited to have a little grappler. He’ll be doing jujitsu and soccer with him,” Heidi dished. “I’m excited to take him to Disneyland and to see if he’s into dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse or ballerinas — it can be anything. Maybe he’ll be the best dancer.” Yes, we would SO approve!

