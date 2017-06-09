Harry Styles Sings Possible Taylor Swift Song ‘Two Ghosts’ On James Corden & It’s Stunning: Watch

Harry Styles, An Angel, performed ‘Two Ghosts’ on the June 8 episode of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ and we’ll never be over it. Watch Harry perform the possibly Taylor Swift-inspired song from a London rooftop!

Hand over the floo powder, please, because we want to be transported to the London roof where Harry Styles, 23, performed “Two Ghosts,” and we’re not picky about how we get there. He lit up the roof of Central Hall Westminster as he and his band did a beautiful rendition of the song, and we cried as we watched it. In a cool way, of course. Are you even ready for this? Check out the video above!

Like us, fans were blown away by the performance of the song, which is rumored to be about his ex Taylor Swift, 27. “I would still be happy even if he just hummed the entire song,” one fan commented on the video. “That was the sound of an angel in my ears in my headphones,” another sighed, and we have to agree. The former One Directioner has been performing songs from his hit self-titled debut album all over the place, but this is certainly one of his best live appearances to date. Seriously, you won’t want to miss this guy on tour! Fortunately, he’s just added a ton of new dates, ensuring that fans will get to breathe air with him through 2018.

It was all part of host James Corden‘s special London series of episodes, and last night’s show also featured appearances from David Beckham and Emily Blunt. So British. So good.

Tonight we're ending #LateLateLondon with a bang 💥Be there or literally never talk to us again. A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, did you love Harry’s performance of “Two Ghosts” on James Corden? Tell us what you thought!