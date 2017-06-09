Surprise! We knew Halsey was going to perform on the ‘TODAY Show’ this morning, but we didn’t expect her to bring out Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui for an amazing duet of their hit ‘Strangers.’ Watch the video of them absolutely killing it!

Halsey, 22, should just bring Lauren Jauregui, 20, along with her on her “hopeless fountain kingdom” tour, because we want them to sing together for the rest of time. Halsey, who also performed her song “Now or Never,” kicked off the duet with a commanding performance of the first verse. However, the crowd really went insane when Lauren strutted out onto the stage in an all-white outfit. Considering they probably had almost zero rehearsal time, it was a super impressive performance!

Halsey also gave a short interview on the TODAY Show, explaining that she was nervous to release hopeless fountain kingdom. “It’s so scary, coming up to your second record, because you’re worried, ‘Does everyone still like me?’ I’ve been gone for a while,” she admitted. “I’m really lucky though, I have the best fans in the world and I try really hard every day to establish a really personal connection with as many of them as I possibly can, and so because of that, I think our relationship is going to last a very long time.” Aww!

She also gave advice to any fans who want to become a star. “Follow your gut. When you read a story about a massively successful artist, you never hear them say, ‘I should have listened to what everybody else said.’ Follow your heart and you will manifest what you want,” the “Closer” singer said. “It will come to you.” Host Hoda Kotb then brought a few lucky fans onstage to meet Halsey, who was equally thrilled! So adorable. Anyway, check out the video of her and Lauren performing “Strangers” below:

