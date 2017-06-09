Halle Berry does NOT appreciate the baby rumors she’s recently been plagued with. And to prove once & for all that she is the furthest thing from pregnant, the actress took to the streets sporting a super sexy top that flashed her impressively sculpted abs. Way to slay, Halle!

Halle Berry, 50, bared her toned tummy on the night of June 8 to show fans that the only bump she was sporting last week, was strictly FOOD baby related. With the help of a sexy sheer top, the mom-of-two undoubtedly proved there’s no bun in her oven — unless of course we’re talking a hamburger bun — and she looked damn fierce doing it! Halle was photographed leaving Cecconi’s restaurant in WeHo, and she showed off just enough to seemingly throw shade on everyone who jumped to pregnancy conclusions based on photos taken just days ago. Let this be a lesson for everyone — food babies are VERY real.

But to be fair, Halle DID seem to be sporting a baby bump when she showed up to the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on June 3. If her rounder-than-usual midsection wasn’t surprising enough, the actress was also cradling her stomach! Rumors she was expecting baby number three immediately started spinning out of control, which forced the brunette beauty to address the pregnancy talk head on. “Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉,” she wrote via Instagram on June 5, along with sharing a gorgeous headshot of herself looking annoyed. But perhaps her verbal denial wasn’t enough, as days later she clearly decided to let her stomach do all the talking!

In addition to Halle posting on social media, her rep reiterated that the star is NOT pregnant when speaking to to Extra on June 5. But we love how Halle showed off just how UN-pregnant she truly is in her skimpy top and tight low-rise jeans on Thursday night. I mean seriously, can you believe she’s 50 years old? Halle is already the proud mother of nine-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry and son Maceo Robert Martinez, 3, both of whom she had with exes.

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you EVER think Halle was pregnant? What do you think of her epic responses to the rumors?