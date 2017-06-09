Glenne Headly Dead: Emmy-Nominated Actress Sadly Dies At 63

Glenne Headly is dead at the age of 63. The Emmy Award-nominated actress was in the middle of filming a new series for Hulu at the time of her unexpected death.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” a rep for the actress confirmed in a statement to Deadline on June 9. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.” Glenne, who has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards during her career, was filming Hulu’s new series Future Man before she died, and Deadline reports that execs for the show were notified of her tragic passing on the evening of June 8. Details about her cause of death have not been revealed.

Glenne began her entertainment career by studying ballet and the arts, but shifted her attention in college by traveling to Switzerland for school. After college, she returned to New York City to pursue a career as a theater actress, then ventured to Chicago to star in Curse of the Starving Class. She was asked to join the ensemble for the Steppenwolf Theatre, and in the early 80s, she started booking small roles in films. Her role in 1988’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, for which she starred alongside Steve Martin and Michael Caine.

Throughout her career, Glenne starred in films like Dangerous Liaisons, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Kitt Kittredge, and dozens of others. She also scored a number of television movie roles, and was nominated for two Emmy Awards for her performance as a supporting actress in 1989’s Lonesome Dove. Glenne was acting up until the time of her death — she was in the middle of filming for Future Man, which also stars Josh Hutcherson and was created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Glenne is survived by her husband, fellow Steppenwolf ensemble member, John Malkovich, who she married in 1982, and their son, Stirling.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Glenne’s family and loved ones in the comments section below.