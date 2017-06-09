Friday Playlist: Katy Perry, AJR & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

Welcome to your Friday Playlist, a curated roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. Listen to amazing tracks from Katy Perry, AJR, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke and more!

Friday Playlist is where we do the hard work for you, and put everything we like in one place each week. While you probably don’t have time to listen to all of the huge releases from today, June 9 — including Katy Perry‘s Witness, Ti Amo by Phoenix and AJR‘s The Click — we did, and because we’re nice, we cherry-picked the best tracks. We’ve also included recent new tracks that you may have missed over the past week! Scroll for a Spotify playlist of everything mentioned here.

“Roulette” is one of the best new tracks from Katy’s (unfortunately) otherwise blah new album, and we can’t stop shimmying to “Tuttifrutti” by Phoenix, arguably the greatest French rock band ever. AJR, the band of brothers behind “Weak,” also dropped a new album today, and we’re obsessed with the Rivers Cuomo collaboration, “Sober Up.” (Bass guitarist Adam Met says the record is about “the insecurity that comes with growing up into an adult,” meaning “both the mundane, unimportant problems and the bigger, more profound issues facing a twenty-something year old.”) Yep, been there.

London Grammar‘s new album Truth Is a Beautiful Thing is also worth a listen, with “Leave The War With Me” being one of the standouts, while Fifth Harmony‘s Ally Brooke makes her impressive solo debut on Lost Kings‘ “Look At Us Now.” All Time Low mixes well with Tegan and Sara on the nostalgia-inducing “Ground Control,” and we’re loving Joywave‘s total bop “Shutdown.” Finally, Oh Wonder‘s infectious “High On Humans” is an absolute must. Listen:

HollywoodLifers, what’s on your playlist this weekend?