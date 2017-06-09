16 Stars Who Fought Back After Being Called Out By Fat Shamers — Rihanna & More

Celebrities sadly get fat shamed a lot, but you’ve got to love when stars clap back at their haters! We’ve rounded up some of the best responses from Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and more!

Stars have definitely gotten some harsh words from people on social media, but the celebs don’t always stay quiet. It has always been so awesome when someone like Rihanna or Gigi Hadid completely owns her body! We’ve gathered up some of the most inspirational body shaming clap backs from our favorite stars. Just look at how Ashley Graham dealt with her haters. When the 29 year-old was in her teens, she remembered getting fat shamed by another model at a photo shoot!

She explained that it was that moment that pushed her to one day completely change the fashion industry in an interview with Glamour. “I hope they look in the mirror and say, ‘I am beautiful,’” Ashley said of her fans. “When you do that, it’s a whole other ball game — you start to understand that your words have power.” Selena Gomez, 24, powered all her emotions about the things people had said about her body into her music.

“I was getting a lot of hate for my body and ‘you’re gaining weight,’ and so I was in Mexico and I was just feeling all of this stuff and I would be lying to you if I said it didn’t kind of hurt my feelings, but I kind of channeled that into my music,” she told Extra about her album Revival in Sept. 2015. Academy-Award winner Kate Winslet, 41, even had to fight off her own haters. “I had to ignore the negative comments. I had to believe in myself. I had to choose to rise above it all, and I had to work hard. You have to be indestructible to do what you love,” she told the crowd at the WE Day UK in March 2017.

