Trump Blasts James Comey After Testimony: ‘Despite His Lies,’ I Have ‘Total Vindication’

President Donald Trump, 70, didn’t take it well when former FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress for the first time since being fired. The president didn’t make good on his threat to live tweet during the testimony, but he did take to Twitter less than 24 hours after Comey finished to share his thoughts. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” he wrote. “And WOW, Comey is a leaker!” It’s quite unexpected that Trump didn’t actually go on a wild Twitter rant about the situation (not yet, at least), but as usual, he still made sure to put his opinion out there in quite a non-presidential way.

It’s hard to say this response is surprising because of Trump’s past Twitter habits. It may have something to do with the fact that Comey released his opening remarks the afternoon before the hearing, and his statement was damning. Comey confirmed that the president asked him to call off the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, and it got crazier from there. Comey testified that Trump invited him to a private dinner, just the two of them, and confronted him after some awkward chit chat. According to Comey, Trump asked for his “loyalty” and prodded him to “forget” the Flynn situation. Comey didn’t bite, and they apparently suffered through complete silence and stillness until Trump dropped it. Wow.

Trump’s day got infinitely worse when Comey appeared before Congress for his actual hearing, something that Washington insiders have been referring to as the Super Bowl of politics. After that bombshell opening, it wasn’t certain if he’d reveal any more details, but he certainly came through. Maybe Trump shouldn’t have fired him and called him a nut job.

