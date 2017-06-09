Addison Russell Slams Claims He Abused Wife After She Accuses Him Of Cheating: It’s ‘Hurtful’

The Chicago Cubs were missing a key player when they lost to the Colorado Rockies on June 8 — their shortstop, Addison Russell, was ordered to stay home from the game after making headlines for allegedly cheating on and abusing his wife, Melisa. Now, the 23-year-old is vehemently denying the accusations.

Addison Russell, 23, is firing back after a family friend made public, shocking allegations that he abused his wife, Melisa Russell. “Any allegation that I have abused my wife is false and hurtful,” Addison said, via a statement through his team, the Chicago Cubs, on June 8. “For the well-being of my family, I’ll have no further comment.” The drama started when Melisa posted an Instagram photo of herself with the caption, “Being free to be able to make your own choices for your own happiness beats being cheated on, lied to & disrespected any day.” Fans immediately began buzzing about Addison’s possibly infidelity, but things were taken to a whole new level when Melisa’s friend, Carlie Reed, left an even more shocking comment on the photo.

“Hateful is cheating on your wife, mentally and physically abusing her,” Carlie wrote. “Melisa didn’t want that out, but I’ll say it. He hit her. In front of [the kids] Aiden and Mila.” Melisa quickly turned off the comments on her Instagram, so this message up for long, and eventually, she deleted the post altogether. However, the damage was already done. Addison did not play in the Cubs’ game on June 8, but the team’s president did address the situation in a post-game press conference. “It’s honestly such an early stage that I don’t think it would be appropriate to do anything other than say we’re going to let it develop and act as appropriately as we can,” Theo Epstein told reporters. “We care about all the parties involved. Making any judgement would be inappropriate.”

Several of Addison’s teammates also kept their opinions on the middle ground, while team manager, Joe Maddon, added, “In a situation like this where it’s very easy to be accusatory, I choose not to be. I choose to listen. I don’t know enough to know one way or another how I feel about this.” Clearly, the organization is waiting for the facts to develop before taking any action one way or another.

Addison and Melisa were married in January 2016, a few months after the birth of their son, Aiden. He also has a daughter, Mila, from a previous relationship.

