The song of the summer is officially here! Justin Bieber and David Guetta have teamed up on the track ‘2U,’ and after days of teasing fans, they finally released the new song on June 9. Take a listen right here!

Justin Bieber, 23, has blessed us with new music once again! This time, he’s partnered with David Guetta for the song “2U,” and after playing samples on social media all week long, the track finally debuted on June 9. The song is exactly what we needed as summer gets underway, with a medium tempo beat through the verses that picks up as the bass drops in the chorus. Plus, we’re already singing along to the super sexy lyrics. With Justin singing and David producing the beat, these two make an unlikely, but totally unbeatable, pairing, and we’re living for it!

To help promote the song, Justin and David enlisted the help of Victoria’s Secret models Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tooks, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell and Martha Hunt, who mouth along to the lyrics in an ad for the lingerie brand while wearing super sexy outfits. Before David announced the song would be coming on June 7, Justin cryptically tweeted the first names of these VS models and totally confused his followers, who couldn’t figure out the connection between the 23-year-old and the beautiful women. Clips of the girls’ from the VS “2U” video were eventually released, though, putting it all together for us!

It’s coming up on two years since Justin dropped his album Purpose, and fans are anxiously waiting more solo stuff from the Biebs. Luckily, he’s helped hold us over recently with collaborations like this one — his songs “Despacito” (with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee) and “I’m The One” (with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne) are already owning the charts, and there’s no doubt that “2U” will be next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “2U”?! Do you think it’s the song of the summer?