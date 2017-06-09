Pregnant Country Wives Pose With Baby Bumps & Gush Over Little ‘Future Band Mates’ — Sweet Pic

How cute! As fate would have it, THREE of country music’s biggest stars are expecting little ones this year. And the mamas-to-be are already making plans for their unborn babies’ futures! Posing together with their baby bumps, Lauren Akins, Brittany Aldean, & Hayley Hubbard could not have been more radiant!

Talk about one talented group of youngsters! Rolling up to the CMT Awards on June 7, not one, not two, but three country music stars’ wives were sporting baby bumps — and they’re all due to give birth later this year! But if the abundance of pregnancy glows on the red carpet wasn’t cute enough, turns out, the women are all friends — and already hoping their little ones become pals too! Posing together in a beyond precious Instagram pic, Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany, Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren Akins, and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard‘s wife Hayley, all showed off their bumps, and looked gorgeous doing it! Seriously, this is what country music fans’ dreams are made of!

“Future band mates in these bellies! 🎤🥁🎧,” Brittany, who shared the sweet photo on June 8, captioned the pic. In the image, all three women — who also happen to be blonde — sport light colors while holding their baby bumps and placing their arms around each other. Obviously they’re all beaming from ear-to-ear! “Oh my god so cute!!!!!” one fan commented. Another gushed, “I would love your babes to be bffs and band mates.”

Lauren is the furthest along in her pregnancy out of the three, as she and Thomas announced they were expecting back in February — that and they were also adopting a baby girl! Since then, the childhood sweethearts welcomed baby Willa Gray just last month, a one-year-old from Uganda. Jason and Brittany revealed their pregnancy via Instagram on May 8, announcing later that month on the 22nd that they’re having a boy. It’ll be the couple’s first child together!

Tyler and Hayley on the other hand, only broke their pregnancy news hours before the CMT Awards. “There’s a lot of excitement — it’s something we’ve looked forward to for a while,” Tyler told People magazine. “There’s a lot that we’re going to get to learn… Hayley and I both really love learning and growing as people. For us, it’s the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience … and selflessness.” This will be Tyler and Hayley’s first child as well. We can only hope all the youngsters will join forces in the future and create music just like their daddies!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love this baby bump shot? How cute is it that three major country stars are expecting little ones this year?