Christina Grimmie’s Family Releases New Album 1 Year After Her Tragic Death: Listen

Christina Grimmie’s posthumous LP ‘All Is Vanity’ has arrived today, June 9, and with it, fans were given a handful of brand-new songs, including ‘Sublime’ and ‘Steady Love.’ Listen to the beautiful tracks right here!

Christina Grimmie‘s family has released music from the late singer nearly one year after her tragic death on June 10, 2016, thereby honoring her memory. While we were treated to four new songs — “I Only Miss You When I Breathe,” “The Game,” “I Won’t Give Up,” and “Invisible” — several months ago, a full-length has now officially dropped, and we’re absolutely in love with “Sublime,” a never-before-heard track, among others.

The record is titled All Is Vanity, and Christina actually had a tattoo of the phrase while she was alive. The album was meant to be released on June 2, but was delayed. “#TeamGrimmie, due to circumstances beyond our control, the release date for ‘All Is Vanity’ has been moved to June 9th,” her official Instagram account posted. “We sincerely apologize as we know many of you are excited about this release. Let’s shift that enthusiasm to next week’s #NewMusicFriday on 6/9/17. Let the countdown begin!!!! 💚 #CGforever…” Well, it was absolutely worth the wait!

Listen to the entire album below:

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics of “Invisible:”

I won’t be another ghost

No, I won’t be invisible

See me everywhere you go

No, I won’t be invisible, yeah Invisible

Invi-visible I won’t be diminished, eclipsed, or hidden

You’re gonna see my light blaze back to life

Like the phoenix rise

I won’t be diminished, eclipsed, or hidden

You’re gonna see my light blaze back to life

Like the phoenix rise

