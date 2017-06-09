Chris Brown and Cal Scruby have teamed up for the title track of Chris’ new documentary ‘Welcome To My Life,’ and it’s exactly what we needed to kick off the weekend. Hear the new song now!

Chris Brown, 28, and Cal Scruby have released a new song just one day after Chris’ documentary Welcome To My Life premiered, and fans are going nuts. The track is a direct accompaniment to the movie, which takes us behind-the-scenes of Chris’ life in the spotlight. You may not have heard of Cal Scruby, but he actually worked with Chris back in 2015 on the song and video “Ain’t Sh*t Change.” Chris was the one doing the feature, but now the tables have turned and Cal is returning the favor! He also turned up (see below) on June 6 to support his pal. Listen to “Welcome To My Life” below.

If you don’t plan to see his movie, the song is a concise version of what his story is. He sings about working hard and trying to overcome his demons. What’s interesting is that it sounds like he often can’t, singing “It’s like a mountain that I just keep climbing. And when I get to the edge, I turn around and put that dream behind me. And it never feels the way I want.” Chris revealed what some of these struggles were in his new movie. For example, he shockingly admitted that he was planning to propose to Rihanna before he assaulted her. Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

Every dream in my head

It’s like a mountain that I just keep climbing

And when I get to the edge

I turn around and put that dream behind me

And it never feels the way I want

But I keep on tryin’

I just keep on tryin’ Have you been there?

Have you seen it all?

Have you done this once before?

Did they tell you love this life and all these lights?

Now you’re lying on the floor

And they know, what doesn’t kill you makes you want it more

And this is your life

Your life, your life

